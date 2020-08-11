StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

While the storm chance isn’t zero, it will have its tame periods (like today) where most areas will stay dry. There will be a wave approaching overnight from the west that will try to push in some thunderstorms to I-65 but so far, the environment looks more stable compared to the west and that should begin to shrink its coverage. It could, however, be the starting point for re-development of thunderstorms as Wednesday heats up.
The wind fields will be relaxing the next few days and that means any cluster of thunderstorms that do develop, could put down some localized heavy amounts. This will bring back the flood advisories and flash flood warnings as a result. Just make sure you have a way to get alerts just in case.
We will see this off/on action of thunderstorms into the weekend with it remaining quite humid, even if it stays cloudy all day.
Another cold front shows up Monday and we could find ourselves once again dropping into the 50s at night and highs mainly in the 70s for a day or two next week :) Not a bad pattern so far for late summer.
The tropics are going to pick back up very soon. And that could be the main kicker into September. More on that in the Earliest Alert Video now on the WAVE 3 Weather App on smartphones or on the WAVE 3 News App on Firestick/Roku.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.