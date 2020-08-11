’There was no way I was going to pass her off’: Lt. Gov. talks holding baby during COVID-19 press conference

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Never wake a sleeping baby – even when you need to address the state of Kentucky.
Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman had people talking Monday when she took to the podium with her 6-month-old daughter in her arms during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus briefing.
“The reason I had her with me was because I’d taken her to get shots earlier, finally got her calmed down and asleep and there was no way I was going to pass her off to someone else and risk waking her up,” Coleman said Tuesday when she appeared on WAVE Country with Dawne Gee.
While on the program, Coleman discussed Kentucky Children's Health Insurance Program, or KCHIP, program, which is a free health insurance for children under 19 who do not have health insurance.
KCHIP covers a variety of health services for children including doctor visits, hospitalization, outpatient hospital services, dental care, psychiatrists, lab tests and x-rays, hearing services, mental health services, prescription, medicines, glasses, immunizations, well-child checkups, physical therapy and speech therapy.
The income guidelines to qualify for KCHIP are listed below:
- Family of 2 = $37,596 or less (e.g., single parent and one child)
- Family of 3 = $47,352 or less (e.g., single parent and two children)
- Family of 4 = $57,108 or less
- Family of 5 = $66,900 or less
For more information or to see if a child qualifies for KCHIP, click here or call (877) KCHIP-18, which is (877) 524-4718.
