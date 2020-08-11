UofL head coach: Players, staff want to play football in 2020

“We have a bubble within our team right here, and we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe,” Satterfield told the Today Show’s Craig Melvin on Tuesday. “We feel that it’s just as safe, if not safer, for our guys to be here within our protocols and also have a purpose in their lives to play football. They’re not going to be going out. They’re not going to be running around the town. They’re going to be focused for the next five months. So we think it’s extremely safe for our guys to continue down this path.”