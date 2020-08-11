Wig shop sues Mayor Fischer, alleges his stand-down order allowed looting of businesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A downtown Louisville wig shop is the latest entity to file a lawsuit against local government.
JJ Wig Shop, on 4th Street, filed the lawsuit against Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Government on Tuesday, and language in the nine-page complaint suggests it could become a class-action case.
The lawsuit alleges that LMPD officers approached some downtown businesses when protests began in late May, warning them that the demonstrations could become violent. They also told them Fischer had “issued a ‘stand down’ order prohibiting LMPD officers from protecting businesses or property from the impending mob and rioters,” according to the lawsuit.
Protesters have packed Louisville’s streets the last two-plus months, demonstrating mainly in support of the family of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old was shot dead by LMPD narcotics officers serving a warrant at her apartment back in March.
The lawsuit seeks that a class action be certified, that a jury trial be held and that damages in the amount of $85,000 be paid to the wig shop. It also seeks damages to be paid out to other looted businesses in the busy 4th Street area in an amount to be determined later.
A spokesperson for the mayor said his office has not been made aware of the lawsuit, but added that Fischer never gave a stand-down order.
“LMPD’s goal is always to de-escalate situations wherever possible,” the spokesperson told WAVE3.com via email. “And tactical decisions are made by LMPD command staff, not the Mayor.”
