Affordable housing initiatives highlighted by Louisville mayor

“LMHA remains committed to strengthening Louisville neighborhoods and assisting residents in achieving self-sufficiency. This MTW activity allows us to further those non-traditional approaches in maintaining homeownership opportunities for low-income residents in our historic neighborhoods undergoing unprecedented growth,” said Lisa Osanka, director Louisville Metro Housing Authority. “Now more than ever, our team is invested in keeping our families homed with the support they need to be healthy and safe. We will continue working with our community partners to provide the services essential to that mission.”