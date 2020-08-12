Bendapudi greets students, families on first Move-In Day at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students made their way back to campus ahead of the fall semester.
UofL president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi greeted students and their families as they moved into the residence halls Wednesday morning.
“It makes my heart glad to see my students back on campus,” Bendapudi said. “We missed them. It’s not a cardinal campus without them. And I have faith in them and I am counting on them to do the right thing.”
Move-In Day traditionally takes place one day each fall, but due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, there have been three designated days.
Incoming freshman Daphne Chong traveled all the way from California and told WAVE 3 News the university made the move-in process run smoothly.
“The school did a really good job of making sure that I was prepared to come on campus and follow the social distancing guidelines,” Chong said. “We all had to take an online course before we could move in about the COVID guidelines and how to clean stuff after you used it and the basic tools for how to keep yourself safe and off campus.”
UofL’s fall semester will begin Monday, August 17.
