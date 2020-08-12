Breonna Taylor’s mother says Mayor Greg Fischer is hiding the truth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s mother called out Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer after he filed a lawsuit preventing public testimony about the city’s civil unrest.
“Enough is enough,” Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, said.
The lawsuit, filed this week, aims to stop the city’s Government Oversight Committee from questioning LMPD’s Chief Rob Schroeder and Public Safety Director Amy Hess under oath and in public. Both city officials offered to answer the committee’s questions in “executive session,” meaning, behind closed doors.
Committee Chairman Brett Ackerson said that was not acceptable, and that he won’t prevent the public from hearing their testimony.
Palmer agreed.
“We have been waiting too long to get to the bottom of what happened to Breonna,” Palmer said. “The mayor’s office needs to quit hiding the truth so that we can move forward with healing our city.”
Fischer’s spokesperson told WAVE 3 News the intent of the lawsuit is not to prevent testimony, but rather to allow Schroeder and Hess time to review the lawsuits filed against them.
Ackerson said the mayor is stalling and trying to hide the truth at a time when the public needs transparency.
Lonita Baker, an attorney representing the Taylor family, said the lawsuit is anything but transparent.
“The lawsuit ... has proven that (Fischer) is less concerned about transparency and more about limiting the city’s liability,” Baker said.
The committee planned on asking Schroeder and Hess a broad list of questions to include alleged stand-down orders given to police during recent looting and rioting, police use-of-force during the protests, the use of the National Guard and limited information on the Taylor and David McCatee cases, among other things.
Baker said silence isn't helping anyone.
“The only way this city heals is for the truth to be made public and we make necessary changes so that we don’t continue to have tragedies like Breonna’s murder,” Baker said.
Schroeder and Hess were given subpoenas to appear and testify during a hearing on Aug. 17. That has now been put on hold because of the lawsuit against the council members. A judge will hear more about the case during a court hearing Aug. 24.
