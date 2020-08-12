Bridgehaven Mental Health Services opens new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bridgehaven is expanding from a single building to a campus in an effort to better serve the community.
The new building is at 961 South Second Street, directly behind the original building. It features a larger food service area with a state-of-the-art kitchen to teach nutrition, meal planning and cooking services.
There is now also a therapeutic rehab area designed to help members learn critical life skills for independent living and adapting to social situations.
The new building will share a larger parking area and a newly installed garden for members and kitchen staff.
“With increased demand for our services in the past several years, and of course during the pandemic, Bridgehaven is answering a critical need,” said Ramona Johnson, president and CEO of Bridgehaven. “Our caseload has doubled since construction of our original facility in 2002. We must grow and evolve to continue provide services and respond to the increasing need for mental health services in our community.”
Johnson says the new building also helps the facility deal with the COVID-19 outbreak by providing more space for social distancing, and the chance for better care for people managing the trauma from the pandemic.
Existing services such as outpatient therapy and community integration interventions will be among the programs that will be immediately offered by the new building. Additionally, medication management, supported employment and integrated physical and mental health care will be increased. The organization expects that contributions and revenue from expanded services will help provide funding for the new facilities.
Bridgehaven Mental Health Services is Kentucky’s longest-running outpatient behavioral health organization, dedicated to providing hope and recovery through innovative, comprehensive, community-based mental health services to adults living with mental illness. They’ve served the Louisville community for more than 60 years.
