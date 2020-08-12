Court warns of rising scam phone calls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scammers are using the US District Court of Indiana’s phone number to intimidate victims.
The phone number comes up as (317) 229-3700. The court says they got phone calls from people who said they were called by the courts number.
Victims say the calls threatened them with multiple things saying they are under investigation for prostitution or sex trafficking and that they will be arrested or there is a warrant out in their name. Then the caller demands money.
If you are unsure if it is actually the court calling you, you can contact the clerks office. Do not give out personal information or financial information over the phone. Courts will never ask for a credit or debt card number or money in any other forms. And a fine cannot be given until after a person has appeared in court, or skipped a court date.
Residents of the Southern District of Indiana who believe they have been the victim of such a scam are encouraged to report the incident to the District Court Clerk’s Office at 317-229-3700; the Federal Trade Commission and the U. S. Marshals Service at 317-226-6566.
