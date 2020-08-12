FORECAST: Rain chances go up as we close out this week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as highs reach the upper 80s. (Source: Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew | August 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 9:52 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Risk for localized flash flooding
  • NEXT WEEK: Briefly cooler, less-humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will become mainly hazy/overcast for much of Wednesday afternoon. A few scattered clusters of thunderstorms are expected to develop, mainly across Central Kentucky. Otherwise very humid out with the heat index still climbing into the 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms fade this evening leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Only a small, isolated rain chance remains overnight as temperatures drop into the lows 70s.

Not a washout of a day on Thursday but there will be several clusters of heavy thunderstorms develop roughly along and south of the Ohio River. Some with will carry a risk for localized flash flooding. Humid with highs well into the 80s.

Thunderstorms will ease in the evening with a risk for new develop overnight. We’ll continue to monitor that setup. Lows generally in the 70s.

