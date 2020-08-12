FORECAST: Rain chances increase for the end of the week

- THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Heavy downpours
- NEXT WEEK: Briefly cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms fade this evening leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Only a small, isolated rain chance remains overnight as temperatures drop into the lows 70s.
THursday is not a washout of a day but there will be several clusters of heavy thunderstorms develop roughly along and south of the Ohio River. Some with will carry a risk for localized flash flooding. It will be humid with highs well into the 80s.
Thunderstorms will ease in Thursday evening with a risk for new develop overnight. We'll continue to monitor that setup. Lows generally in the 70s.
On Friday, low pressure will move right over WAVE Country with off and on clusters of heavy thunderstorms at times. Not all locations will pick up rain,but if you do it will be quite heavy.
Rain chances diminish into the weekend with scattered thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will top out near 90 degrees.
