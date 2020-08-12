FORECAST: Scattered downpours on Thursday

Downtown Louisville, Ky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kevin Harned | August 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 12:25 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Heavy downpours
  • NEXT WEEK: Briefly cooler and less humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies partly to mostly cloudy overnight with warm and muggy lows in the 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon. This will be especially true south of Louisville - closer to the parkways. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday.

We’ll keep a slight storm chance in the forecast overnight into early Friday. Lows will be in the lower 70s by Friday morning. A better chance for thunderstorms appears in Friday’s forecast as the low-pressure center associated with this system moves through Kentucky. Highs will be in the mid-80s before storms really kick back up again in the afternoon.

Rain chances diminish into the weekend with scattered thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will top out near 90 degrees.

