FORECAST: Scattered downpours on Thursday

- THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Heavy downpours
- NEXT WEEK: Briefly cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies partly to mostly cloudy overnight with warm and muggy lows in the 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms will return Thursday afternoon. This will be especially true south of Louisville - closer to the parkways. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Thursday.
We’ll keep a slight storm chance in the forecast overnight into early Friday. Lows will be in the lower 70s by Friday morning. A better chance for thunderstorms appears in Friday’s forecast as the low-pressure center associated with this system moves through Kentucky. Highs will be in the mid-80s before storms really kick back up again in the afternoon.
Rain chances diminish into the weekend with scattered thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will top out near 90 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.