FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible through the weekend

- TODAY-SUNDAY: Risk for localized flash flooding with any thunderstorm/downpour
- NEXT WEEK: Cooler, less-humid air rolls in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of patchy fog may slow down the morning commute for some. The fog mixes out around mid-morning leaving behind cloudy skies.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as highs reach the upper 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms fade this evening leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. Only a small, isolated rain chance remains overnight as temperatures drop into the lows 70s.
Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon as highs once again reach into the upper 80s. Showers fade tomorrow evening.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy and muggy as lows return to the upper 60s and low 70s.
The daily threat of scattered showers and storms lasts through the end of the workweek and into the weekend as highs remain in the upper 80s for most.
