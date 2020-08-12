Gov. Beshear reports largest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday reported the state’s largest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear confirmed 1,163 new cases, pushing the state’s total to 36,945.
He also reported that the state’s positivity rate ticked down slightly to 5.62 percent.
A total of 717,370 tests have been administered in Kentucky throughout the crisis.
Currently, there are 685 Kentuckians being treated for the coronavirus in Kentucky; 143 are in an ICU and 95 are on a ventilator.
In the state’s longterm-care facilities, 2,823 residents and 1,629 staff members have tested positive; a total of 495 deaths have been reported. More than 3,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Beshear also expressed concern about some schools that are planning to resume in-person classes as soon as next week. He harkened back to several months ago when the state began to reopen its economy, when the governor vowed not to be the fastest, but the smartest, and learn from the mistakes made by others who may have reopened too quickly.
“School districts that go back on Aug. 17 or the following week are gonna be some of the earliest (to go back) in the country, which means we are not going to see the mistakes other groups make and learn from them,” he said.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
