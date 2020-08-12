Hardin County Schools set to start in-person classes Aug. 24, defying Beshear’s recommendation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The vote is in.
The Hardin County Schools Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday evening to allow in-person instruction resume in schools starting Aug. 24. Students are also allowed to start with virtual learning at home through the HCS Online Learning Academy.
The start date, specifically regarding in-person instruction, goes against the Sept. 28 start date recommended by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday. During his daily COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday, the governor said he was worried that schools starting classes in-person too early would set the state’s progress back.
“School districts that go back on Aug. 17 or the following week are gonna be some of the earliest (to go back) in the country, which means we are not going to see the mistakes other groups make and learn from them,” he said.
After Beshear’s recommendation Monday, Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan issued the following statement:
"We learned of the Governor's recommendation immediately before his daily media briefing this afternoon. We respect his input and we know there are a lot of difficult decisions to make during these challenging times.
We have not had the opportunity to discuss this recommendation with our Board of Education or our Hardin County Schools family. We cannot alter our calendar or our instructional models without consultation with the Board and will not without talking to our staff.
Our instructional leaders have been working hard on our in-person instructional model, the Online Learning Academy and a possible move to non-traditional instruction (NTI). We will continue to put together the best strategies that present a strong, challenging and rigorous curriculum for all students. We will be sharing more soon about instructional models for the upcoming school year.
Should we announce any changes to our current strategies, please know that any possible transition to NTI will not affect the Online Learning Academy.
Hardin County Schools will continue to work with our friends from the Lincoln Trail District Health Department and Hardin Memorial Health. We will be monitoring suggestions from the Centers for Disease Control and other health organizations to make the best decisions possible.”
