Indiana senator discusses current status of coronavirus relief package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Todd Young took part in a virtual press conference Wednesday morning to talk about the coronavirus relief package being negotiated in Congress.
Young pushed for issues such as keeping telehealth even after the pandemic is over, making sure there is solid childcare in the bill and expanding payment protection for businesses.
Young said the “Restart Act” is important for not only expanding PPP loans, but improving them.
“Extend this program to not just to private businesses from one employee all the way up to 5,000 employees,” Young said. “But we actually propose to extending this to non-profits recognizing that they too are essential pillars of our local communities.”
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blamed democrats for playing political games. He said their stonewalling tactics are only hurting the American people.
