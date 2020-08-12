Louisville Catholic schools returning to classes despite Beshear’s recommendation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The four dioceses across the Commonwealth are going back to school on their original plan.
Superintendent Leisa Schulz announced Wednesday Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of Louisville will go back in August despite Governor Beshear’s updated recommendation. Some Catholic schools in Louisville will go back as early as next week.
Beshear announced Monday schools in the commonwealth shouldn’t go back to classes until late September.
The four bishops in the wrote to Governor Beshear today saying in part: “Thank you again for your leadership during COVID-19. We write to inform you of the diligent work that has been done by the administrators, teachers, parents, and other throughout our catholic school community and our plans for safely reopening Kentucky’s Catholic schools.”
The letter says leaders will meet on September 6 to discuss changes that need to be done be that system wide or at individual schools.
Superintendent Schulz says there were many factors in returning to class including welfare of students, conversations with the Louisville Metro Public Health Department, and all the planning laid out by Governor Andy Beshear over the last several months.
Plans for individual schools can be found here.
