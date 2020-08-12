Male HS teacher fired after previous suspension for harassment, bullying

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools has fired a former Kentucky teacher of the year who was known for flying a hovercraft, lying on a bed of nails, and exploding pumpkins in his Male High School physics class.
WAVE 3 News reported in December that Jeffery Wright had been placed in a non-instructional assignment after being briefly suspended shortly after the start of the school year for allegations of harassment and bullying.
Wright was discharged at the end of July, but JCPS did not elaborate on why he was terminated.
WAVE 3 News has requested his personnel file.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.