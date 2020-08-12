Man accused of shooting 5-year-old at point blank range in N.C.

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said a man wanted for the killing of a 5-year-old is in custody.
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Police say Sessoms was located inside a residence in Goldsboro.
He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held with no bond.
Cannon Hinnat was shot around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Archers Road. Police say the boy later died at a hospital.
WRAL reported that Sessoms is the child’s neighbor.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the boy’s family.
“A beautiful 5-year-old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, N.C. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbor’s yard,” the page says.
