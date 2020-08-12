Misplaced rape kit leads to child molestation charges 14 years later

Seymour, Ind. (WAVE) - An officer’s retirement left a sexual assault victim without answers for more than a decade.
The Seymour Tribune reports the Brownstown Police Department found a rape kit while moving into it’s new building.
The kit was 14-year-old. It was taken by an officer who retired on the same day the test was done in April 2006.
A Brownstown detective was ordered by police chief Tom Hanner to look into the case to see if it was resolved. He spoke with the victim who told the officer Glenn Norris sexually assaulted her 14 years ago.
The Jackson County Prosecutor had no record of the case. A records search eventually revealed the case was in the hands of the officer who later retired. The retired officer did not remember any details of the case. At the same time the Indiana Department of Child Services had no information about the case.
The investigating officer spoke with more witnesses who corroborated what happened, leading the county prosecutor to charge Glenn Norris with one count of Child Molestation.
He’s being held in the Jackson County jail and faces 20 to 50 years in prison.
