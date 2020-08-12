Mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in Louisville

“West Nile infected mosquitoes are not unusual for this time of year,” Chief Health Strategist and director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “Being outdoors is great for our wellbeing, and with COVID-19 widespread in our community it’s less risky than being indoors. Enjoy the outdoors but take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP Code you live in. You should wear insect repellent if you go outside and remove standing water around your home.”