Mosquitoes infected with West Nile found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been located in Louisville.
The infected mosquitoes were discovered in surveillance traps in the 40202 and 40204 zip codes.
“West Nile infected mosquitoes are not unusual for this time of year,” Chief Health Strategist and director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “Being outdoors is great for our wellbeing, and with COVID-19 widespread in our community it’s less risky than being indoors. Enjoy the outdoors but take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP Code you live in. You should wear insect repellent if you go outside and remove standing water around your home.”
The Department of Public Health and Wellness advised people to take the following precautions:
Avoid Mosquito Bites
- Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here.
- When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.
- Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.
Mosquito-Proof Your Home
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.
- Help reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.
Mosquito fogging will take place in Phoenix Hill, Nulu, Butchertown and Irish Hill on Aug. 12 weather permitting.
Officials said most people with West Nile either show no symptoms or mild symptoms. Less than 1% of people develop serious illness. In 2019, eight cases and one death were reported in Louisville.
