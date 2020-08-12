New Albany Floyd County Schools return to the classroom after two-week delay

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - New Albany Floyd County Schools returned to the classroom on Wednesday with new requirements and an entirely remodeled schedule.
As the school year starts, parents are hoping school districts across Southern Indiana can keep their children safe.
School administrators plan on making sure that happens, starting with day one.
As the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School district returns to the classroom, that means getting the students to the classroom, and getting them there safely.
Bus drivers have take extra safety precautions, especially since social distancing is often not a possibility.
Drivers use high tech devices to sanitize buses top to bottom and wipe down high use areas. “Every day when we go out and do this it’s important to always be watching for kids,” said NAFC Transportation Director Eric Reid, “and then you throw a virus on top of that- and everyone’s awareness is heightened.”
Masks must be worn on the bus, and families can sit together.
The district encourages parents to drive their children to school if they can, but since that's not a possibility for so many, they're asking for patience and cooperation.
“As long as we all work together, and we all stay calm, and just stay flexible and fluid with it,” said Reid, “I think every thing will go smooth.”
These new safety procedures may start at the bus stop, but they don't stop there. Once students are in side these school buildings, their safety is even more of a priority than in other years.
“We’re trying to balance safety and education,” said Superintendent Brad Snyder, “and I will say at the start of school, we are prioritizing safety much more over reading and math, and I think those will come in time. But in the first couple of days, first couple of weeks, we want to focus on social distancing, wearing your mask.”
After a two week delay to start - the district has had a chance to see how other districts have handled the school year.
Greater Clark Schools started back up at the end of July. They have had a few positive cases of COVID-19.
Superintendent Brad Snyder says it’s something all districts in Southern Indiana have to be ready for. “I think all of us are going to have an experience with a positive case,” said Snyder, “even our private schools, and our charters, and all those things. We’ll deal with it when it happens.”
Snyder says positive COVID-19 results will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
In the meantime, the roughly 80% of students who opted for in-person instruction will alternate days in the classrooms based on last name.
