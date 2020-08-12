Poll volunteers needed for November election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People who want to volunteer to be a poll worker in Kentucky for the November election can do so online.
The online volunteer portal will send applications to the County Clerk’s office and then applicants will be contacted.
Kentucky is facing a poll worker shortage, according the Kentucky Secretary of State. Part of the shortage is because many workers are 60 or older and working during the coronavirus pandemic puts their health at risk.
To apply to be a poll worker, click here.
