Radio stations to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor

By Sarah Jackson | August 12, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT - Updated August 12 at 8:29 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several radio stations across America will pay tribute to Breonna Taylor.

Aug. 13 will mark five months since Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers who were serving a warrant at her home.

To mark the date, WXOX in Louisville coordinated with several other radio stations to play one of Breonna’s favorite songs and a message from her family at 2 p.m.

The following stations are participating:

  • WXOX Louisville
  • KLEK Jonesboro
  • WSLR Sarasota
  • WPPM Philadelphia
  • KMRD Madrid
  • KEPW Eugene
  • WBTV Burlington
  • WGOT Gainesville
  • KBCU Newton
  • WXDR New Orleans
  • WAMF New Orleans
  • KACR Alameda
  • KDRT Davis
  • KOYO Oroville
  • KXCJ Cave Junction
  • WBPU St. Petersburg
  • KZAX Bellingham
  • KMRE Bellingham
  • KUGS Belingham
  • WTSR Trenton
  • WRFL Lexington
  • WLXU Lexington
  • KMUN Astoria
  • KTCB Tillamook
  • KPTZ Port Townsen
  • WHPW Harpswell
  • WOMM Burlington
  • WCXP Chicago
  • WBEZ Chicago
  • KBBF Calistoga / Santa Rosa
  • KMUD Garberville
  • KMUZ Turner / Salem
  • WORT Madison
  • WFHB Bloomington
  • WCRS Columbus
  • WDBX Carbondale
  • WXIR Rochester
  • WAYO Rochester
  • KHOI Ames
  • WGXC Arca
  • WPVM Asheville
  • KPSQ Fayetteville
  • WERA Arlington
  • KPPQ Ventura
  • KXCI Tucson
  • WMBR Cambridge
  • WNUC Detroit
  • KSQD Santa Cruz
  • KXRY Portland
  • WFMU Jersey City

