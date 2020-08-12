Radio stations to pay tribute to Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several radio stations across America will pay tribute to Breonna Taylor.
Aug. 13 will mark five months since Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers who were serving a warrant at her home.
To mark the date, WXOX in Louisville coordinated with several other radio stations to play one of Breonna’s favorite songs and a message from her family at 2 p.m.
