School districts modify fall semester plans after Gov. Beshear recommends delaying in-person classes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several school districts across Kentucky are scrambling to change plans for the fall semester following Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation Monday that students not return to campus until September 28. Beshear cited coronavirus concerns as he outlined his reasoning for the recommendation.
“The concept that we would try to resume in-person classes at our peak instead of during a decline is something that would defy logic,” he said.
Several school districts in WAVE Country have already announced modifications to their back to school plans:
Bullitt County Public Schools
- Start Date: August 26
- Change: Students who chose in-person learning will start classes with NTI. Those who chose virtual learning through the Bullitt Cloud Academy (BCA) will remain enrolled in BCA.
- View the plan by clicking here.
Oldham County Schools
- Start Date: August 24
- Change: Students who chose in-person learning will start classes with NTI. Those who chose virtual learning through the Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) will remain enrolled in VLA. After the first trimester, students who chose either option can opt-out and opt-in to another method of instruction.
- View the district’s response by clicking here.
Shelby County Public Schools
- Start Date: August 26
- Change: Students who chose SCPS@Home and SCPS@School will all start classes with NTI. After September 28, the school district plans to continue with at home and in-person options.
- View the district’s response by clicking here.
Jefferson County Public Schools
- Start Date: August 25
- Change: No changes made as of Aug. 11. Students will start classes with NTI 2.0 for at least six weeks.
Hardin County Schools
- Start Date: August 24
- Change: No changes made as of 8/11. Students will start classes with either in-person learning or the HCS online learning academy. The school district notes that any changes will not affect the online learning academy.
- View the district’s response by clicking here.
