StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

A low pressure will inches closer to us later today through Saturday. As it spins into the area, clusters of thunderstorms will develop/fade/re-develop. And this will include some nighttime thunderstorms, especially Thursday night/Friday morning.
While coverage doesn’t argue for a “washout” setup, there will be some that pick up some heavy rainfall that can lead to localized flash flooding. When it is not raining, it will be quite humid with the heat index still able to climb, even if it is cloudy.
While a brief drop in temperatures & humidity is expected next week, a return to that tropical air will be right around the corner.
Have a Goode one!
