Black Lives Matter holds midnight rally at Fischer’s home, stage other ‘direct actions’ overnight

Overnight, BLM Louisville also staged “direct actions” in three different locations to remember community members “lost to police violence.” Pictures shared with WAVE 3 News show elements of the direct action, including two mattresses painted with bullet holes. A mattress at the Paddock Shops features the name Tracy Wade, another at Norton Commons featuring the name Darnell Wicker. Both Wicker and Wade were shot and killed by police in 2016 and 2014 respectively.