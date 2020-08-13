Black Lives Matter holds midnight rally at Fischer’s home, stage other ‘direct actions’ overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protests in Louisville sparked by the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor continue.
Thursday marks day 78 of staged demonstrations. Shortly after midnight, Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville hosted a rally in front of Mayor Greg Fischer’s home. According to a press release, the rally was an attempt to vocalize the demands of BLM Louisville, namely the immediate resignation of Mayor Fischer.
“This call has been made after time and time when your Fischer was not protecting the people in our communities,” the release said.
Live stream video of the event shared with WAVE 3 News shows dozens of people honking car horns and chanting outside in the dark.
A spokesperson for Mayor Fischer tells WAVE 3 that the mayor regrets the disruption to his neighbors.
Overnight, BLM Louisville also staged “direct actions” in three different locations to remember community members “lost to police violence.” Pictures shared with WAVE 3 News show elements of the direct action, including two mattresses painted with bullet holes. A mattress at the Paddock Shops features the name Tracy Wade, another at Norton Commons featuring the name Darnell Wicker. Both Wicker and Wade were shot and killed by police in 2016 and 2014 respectively.
BLM Louisville also hung a sign at the Paddock Shops that reads “White silence is violence.”
In a press release, BLM Louisville highlighted Wicker, Wade and other Black people in Louisville shot and killed by police.
“The lives of Tracy Wade, Darnell Wicker, DeMonJhea Jordan, Shelby Gazaway, and D’Juantez Mitchell mattered,” the release read. “BLM Louisville will not rest until the officers who murdered our community members are held accountable for their heinous actions. BLM Louisville demands that police violence be responded to as gun violence and that the officers involved in the unjust murder of Breonna Taylor be fired and have their pensions revoked.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.