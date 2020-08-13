Breonna Taylor: Family looks ahead to what’s next 5 months after her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday marked five months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers in her Louisville apartment.
In the 153 days since, her death has sparked protests across the country.
Taylor’s family spoke Thursday about what the five-month mark means. Her aunts and best friend said what’s happening across the country is not a moment; it’s a movement. The higher the hurdle, the higher they say they’ll jump to get justice.
“Why can’t police be held to the same standard as you or me when they commit a crime?” asked Tahasha Holloway, Taylor’s aunt.
Taylor’s family said that with still no charges in the case, they’re stuck on March 13, adding that the push for justice, paired with few answers from police and political leaders, is exhausting.
“They’ve handled it horribly,” Holloway said. “All of them, even the mayor.”
Taylor’s loved ones said they’ve joined other families struggling to get answers from police in similar officer-involved incidents across the country, including Michael Brown in Missouri, and Shelby Gazaway in Louisville.
“There are families still fighting to get evidence in other cases,” Holloway said. “There’s a lot of atrocities that have happened here in Louisville, and people are tired of it.”
Taylor’s case has led to some changes, including a ban on no-knock warrants.
“It’s bigger than what you think,” said Elysia Bowman, Taylor’s best friend. “It’s way larger than Breonna, too, with the system.”
The investigation into Taylor’s death is still ongoing, as are protests along the streets of downtown Louisville.
“I just want people to stay focused on why we’re doing this,” said Bianca Austin, Taylor’s aunt. “We’re not out here trying to tear up stuff and riot and loot. We want justice for Breonna. If people are not out with that same intention and goal in mind, they don’t need to be out here.
“Unfortunately, the city will continue to be inconvenienced, but my sister was inconvenienced when they killed her daughter.”
Taylor’s aunts said they’re not worried about the details that will come out in the investigation, adding that they’re confident they will get justice.
