Breonna Taylor’s mother urges healing, ‘bridging the gaps’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just a day after she met with Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Breonna Taylor's mother addressed a crowd of supporters alongside her well-known, civil-rights attorney.
Outside City Hall on Thursday morning, Tamika Palmer told the group that the investigation into Taylor's death, now in its 153rd day, is about more than just her daughter.
Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her home back in March.
"Every day is still March the 13th," Palmer said. "At this point, it's bigger than Breonna. It's bigger than black lives. It's about bridging the gaps between police and communities. I'm grateful to everyone saying her name. We need to figure out how to fix the city and heal from here."
High-profile attorney Ben Crump had called Thursday's news conference to give an update on where things stand in the case. On the same day that Palmer and her family met with Cameron, Crump on Wednesday met with embattled Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who has been catching an increasing amount of criticism lately for the state of affairs across the city.
"We challenged him to make sure he is courageous and responsible in trying to lead this city out of this tragedy," Crump said.
Cameron's visit with Palmer was his first such meeting at which he was able to personally express his sympathies. The attorney general has announced twice in recent weeks that his office's investigation is ongoing, but has offered no timetable for a decision on whether to charge the officers involved in Taylor's death.
Jon Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were the three LMPD officers who fired their weapons the night of the raid. They were placed on administrative reassignment, which is LMPD protocol following such incidents. Since Taylor's death, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has been fired, as was Hankison.
“We want any officer involved who is responsible to be held accountable,” said Lonita Baker, another Palmer attorney.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.