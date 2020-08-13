2 children, 2 adults injured in Meade Co. home explosion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four people, two of them children, were taken to University of Louisville Hospital after a house exploded in Meade County on Thursday, according to police.
The explosion took place in the 900 block of Old Ekron Road just before noon.
Police and fire crews were called to the scene.
“I thought it was a car accident,” Khristina Larison said. “If you go across the street, there’s those apartments. I thought maybe the two cars hit and one car went down the hill.”
Larison was in her front yard with all of her dogs when she heard the blast.
“I didn’t realize what it was, until our Meade County Fire Department, and our Meade County Sheriff and stuff started coming in and they started running and I’m like they’re like kind of running the wrong way,” Larison said.
She walked over to check it out and realized it was so much worse.
”The home is a complete loss,” Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Haag said. “It blew out both ends of the home, the windows.”
Haag says it’s a miracle the two adults and two kids made it out. He said they were sleeping at the time of the explosion, but were alert and conscious when crews arrived, badly burned and waiting on the front lawn.
An adult and child were flown to UofL while the other two were driven to the hospital according to Haag. Neighbors say the kids are around 10 or 11 and investigators say the four had been renting the home since April.
ATF agents and State Police troopers joined local police and firefighters to fan out across the neighborhood as LG&E marked and dug up nearby natural gas lines.
All of them trying to figure out what went wrong.
”It makes me very nervous because I don’t even know how you can even check for a, you know, natural gas, thing,” Larison said. “We’re [the homes] all close.”
The severity of the victims’ injuries is still unknown.
Investigators are working to find out what caused the explosion.
