Deadly Kroger parking lot shooting victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the man that was shot Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Kroger in Wilder Park and later died.
Mryshaun Barnes, 31, died early Wednesday morning at UofL Hospital from injuries sustained from gunshot wounds, Deputy Coroner Kathy Hamilton confirmed.
Calls came in to dispatchers around 5 p.m. to the Wilder Park Kroger parking lot on South 3rd Street, where Barnes was found with multiple gunshot wounds, per Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Barnes was transported via EMS to the hospital in critical condition.
The investigation shut down South 3rd Street between West Fairmont Avenue and Whitney Avenue for a few hours before the scene was cleared.
LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
