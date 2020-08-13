Family holding onto hope one year after a Louisville was reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A year after she disappeared, Andrea Knabel’s family isn’t giving up.
The Louisville mother was last seen one year ago on August 13, 2019.
During that time, the family has received countless leads. They now believe some newer tips could lead to some answers.
Andrea’s father Mike Knabel said the one year mark has been a difficult time. “Every moment that you’re awake, there is very little refuge from this,” said Knabel.
Mike Knabel stayed up early into Thursday morning, reliving in his head the last time his family knew where his daughter was.
“1:38am. I remember it exactly,” Knabel said. “I counted down the clock this morning for that. I was so shook up by it, I couldn’t go to sleep.”
Knabel said his daughter Andrea left her sister's house in Audubon Park and walked to her mother's. She made it there, but what happened after that is a mystery.
In recent days, Knabel raised the reward for information leading to the recovery of his daughter up to $10,000.
There's also been interest across the country in the case on social media and one documentary producer in Los Angeles who wants to feature Andrea's story.
“It seems so hopeless when I’m out there, and you fail every single day. Every day that you don’t find her you fail,” said Knabel, “but with new interest coming in from a national perspective, we do think that there’s a better than even chance that if she’s around, if she’s alive hopefully, that these nationally exposed, nationally telecasted shows will help us find her.”
Thursday night, the family has planned to drive along the last known path Andrea walked in Audubon Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD or the family's private investigator, Tracy Leonard at 502-618-9337.
More information about the case, as well as any updates, can be found the Facebook page “Where is Andrea Knabel”.
