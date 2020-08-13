FORECAST: Downpours with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning possible

FORECAST: Downpours with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning possible
Friday features a better rain chance for WAVE Country. (Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Harned | August 12, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT - Updated August 13 at 4:15 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY AND FRIDAY: Risk for localized flash flooding with showers and thunderstorms
  • NEXT WEEK: Briefly cooler, less-humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast overnight into early tomorrow morning. Lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s overnight.

Friday features a better rain chance as the low-pressure center associated with this system moves through Kentucky. Highs will be in the mid-80s before storms fire up again during the afternoon.

Clouds and scattered downpours may continue across the region Friday night as the low-pressure center moves to our east. Lows will be in the lower 70s Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a hot day with scattered thunderstorms possible, mainly along or east of I-65. Some could be locally heavy.

Long range indications show a cooler, less humid weather pattern for much of next week. We’ll continue to track this possibility.

