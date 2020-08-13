FORECAST: More downpours expected Friday

- TODAY AND FRIDAY: Risk for localized flash flooding with showers and thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Briefly cooler, less-humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I can’t rule out a downpour overnight, but most will stay dry. Areas of fog will develop once again. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will be in the cards again Friday. Any downpours that develop will have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds & lightning. Highs held down in the 80s with cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Scattered downpours will still be cycling through Friday night as the low-pressure center pushes east of our region.
Lows will be in the lower 70s by Saturday morning. Saturday’s storm chance is lower, with scattered storms possible mainly east of I-65 in the afternoon. With lower storm coverage, temperatures will rise toward 90 degrees for highs.
Long-range indications show a cooler, less humid weather pattern for much of next week. We’ll continue to track this possibility.
