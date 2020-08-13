Gunshot victim taken to UofL Hospital in personal vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A gunshot wound victim was taken to an area hospital early Thursday morning.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in a private vehicle around 1:15 a.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said the victim was stable but her condition has not been released.
Police determined the victim was shot in the 2400 block of Cedar Street.
No suspect information has been released. The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
