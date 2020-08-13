Huge blaze at old StemWood lumber mill in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The old StemWood lumber mill is on fire in New Albany. Huge plumes of smoke were seen coming out of the building.
The former mill on Grant Line Road is located near a Walmart. It was in the process of being demolished to build a residential complex, but the demo was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
The New Albany Fire Department is working to put out the flames.
It is unknown if anyone was on site at the time of the fire or what caused it.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.