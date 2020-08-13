JCPS teachers prepare more engaging coursework ahead of NTI 2.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools students have less than two weeks before they begin Non-Traditional Learning 2.0 (NTI), but the district’s teachers have already started working. Some are busy trying adapt to the new way of teaching online. That has been especially difficult for Newburg Middle School’s orchestra director, Lisa Fossett.
"It's been tough as an orchestra director because the kids normally have an instrument in their hand, either that they have obtained themselves, or that they can checkout from the school," Fossett said, "and without having met my students yet, because a lot of them will be new, we don't know how many will need instruments."
For the first few weeks of NTI 2.0, Fossett will have to get creative trying to teach music without any instruments. She recently thought of a way to teach students about pitch by having them fill up glass bowls, jars or cups with various amounts of water. Once they tap them, each will make different sounds. Fossett said all teachers will have to think of engaging lessons like this to keep students focused.
"Trying to find a way to make the content equitable, where all students can participate, regardless of what they have in their home or their resources has been a challenge," Fossett said.
Nicole Adell, Newburg Middle's principal, understands the challenge teachers are facing with NTI 2.0.
"Working through the unknown, it's scary," Adell said, "it can cause anxiety, it can make you feel like, 'am I doing this right?' Because you are planning for the unknown."
However, planning for the unknown is exactly what JCPS teachers have been doing since Monday. Each day, they’ve participated in video conference calls to teach each other how the different NTI 2.0 programs work. Adell said at Newburg Middle, teachers and staff have created a new course called Character Advisory.
"(The students) are checking in every morning with their advisory teacher who will supply that landing board and the tools to support their social/emotional needs, the trauma that many of our kids have experienced, or are experiencing, and some social justice topics that are going on out there," Adell said. "That's going to be a big piece where we've been spending a lot of time preparing."
Teachers have also developed lesson plans that won't involve a lot of screen time in order to keep students engaged.
"(The teachers) were wanting to do more (with NTI 2.0), because they know if we don't, academically that gap widens, so when we kicked off training for Newburg August 3, they've been working," Adell said.
All JCPS teachers will continue to work on lesson plans and coursework as children begin NTI 2.0.
Adell said parents should receive more detailed information about what to expect for the first day of classes on Monday. JCPS Superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio said all parents should hear from their child’s school sometime this week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.