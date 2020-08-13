Louisville Free Public Library to resume computer use at four branches

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - In-person access for those who depend on computers at the Louisville Free Public Library will resume next week.
Computers will be available for use at the Main, Northeast, Southwest and South Central locations starting Tuesday, August 18. Limited free printing and faxing services will also be available.
Computer use time will be limited to 90-minutes per person, per day. Browsing books will not be allowed, just the use of computers.
Those wanting to use the computers must make an appointment. You can do so by calling the participating library's phone number.
Main Library: (502) 574-1616
Northeast: (502) 574-1751
Southwest: (502) 933-8007
South Central: (502) 964-3515
Masks and temperature checks will be required to enter library facilities. There will be masks available at each library for any person who arrive without one.
