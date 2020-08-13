Retired pastor Bob Russell diagnosed with COVID-19 after precautionary test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who grew Southeast Christian from a 120 person congregation into one of the largest churches in the nation is now being treated for COVID-19.
He updated the community on his condition via social media Thursday: “Yesterday I tested positive for Covid-19. As I’ve mentioned in recent blog posts, catching the coronavirus wasn’t something I feared or became anxious about. (Philippians 4:6-7) Nevertheless, for a few days I had a low-grade fever and bad cough, but no severe symptoms. (I) was scheduled to leave today on annual golf trip w/friends, so I decided it would be wise to get tested. Much to my surprise (and dismay) the test came back positive. My nurse was somewhat cavalier about it, saying, “Just take some cough medicine & you should be okay. Today, other than a persistent cough, I feel almost normal, but it sure did knock a hole in my golf trip! I’m now quarantined but am doing well. And I still believe that God works all things together for good!“
Bob Russell became pastor of Southeast Christian Church when he was 22. At the time there were only 120 members. When he retired in 2006 the church had more than 18,000 members attending services.
