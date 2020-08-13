State initiates COVID-19 testing transportation for disabled Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five months after COVID-19 hit Kentucky, dozens of drive-thru testing sites are across the state. There are still, however, some people who are having a hard time getting tested.
Sandra Williams relies on other people and different companies to get from place to place. She's visually impaired and cannot drive, which has created a problem during this pandemic.
"It's impacted us in a rather negative fashion," Williams said. "I personally have found it quite difficult to do some of the everyday things I am used to doing independently."
She said it started out with problems getting groceries when the pandemic hit and then testing became an issue. Testing sites across the state are drive-thru sites, but Williams said that has prohibited people with disabilities from accessing testing.
Three weeks ago, Williams found out she was exposed to someone with COVID-19. She started to not feel well, called her doctor, and was told she needed to get tested. With only drive-thru testing options available and the need to sign up for testing online, it created some problems and emotions.
"It felt isolating," Williams told WAVE 3 News. "It felt depressing. It felt as if I had been pushed back to an age that I personally with a lot of other people had fought so diligently to overcome and to get out of."
Williams called various places around town about her options of getting to a testing site while experiencing symptoms, but she said she was transferred around and couldn’t get any definitive answers.
"How could I in good conscience ask someone that I knew to take me?" Williams said. "How could I ask a taxi or even a paratransit service if I had the possibility of being positive for the virus?"
She ended up scheduling a paratransit ride to take her to a testing site. Williams said she wore a mask, which is required, gloves, and sanitized the seat she sat in.
“I pretty much rode with my head out the window to the hospital,” Williams said. “It was awful. The whole time I think I was issuing a silent prayer, ‘Don’t let me be positive. I don’t want to hurt this other person.’”
Earlier this week, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced a transportation service for people with disabilities who need to get to a COVID-19 testing site. The service will be wheelchair accessible and can be scheduled through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s non-emergency medical transportation providers.
The state says transportation providers have protocols to take people who are symptomatic and need care.
Williams said she's grateful the state is providing an option for people who have disabilities, and she is hopeful this will help bring awareness.
“People who have disabilities need to be at that table, need to be apart of that decision-making process because we are after all people and we are an integral part of the community and we don’t want to lose our independence in this pandemic,” she said.
If you or someone you know is disabled and needs transportation to get to a COVID testing site, call the Aging and Disability Resource Center hotline at 877-925-0037 to start the application process and learn more about the program. Individuals will be screened for additional independent living services and will be assisted in finding their local transportation provider.
