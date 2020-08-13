Tougher penalties, federal task force to address Jefferson County carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sharp increase in carjackings in Jefferson County has led to a new federal task force aimed at putting an end to the problem.
Reports of the crime have quadrupled this year, compared to last.
So, prosecutors are beefing up investigations and setting tougher penalties.
As homicides and shootings also rise, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said he's concerned more carjackings will become deadly.
"It's just a matter of time until we have more families, more individuals that are killed or injured through this process," Coleman said. "So, it is a ticking time bomb."
Coleman and Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine joined the FBI, Homeland Security, the ATF, KSP and LMPD to announce a partnership that will give all more resources to investigate carjackings.
“Staffing is obviously a challenge at this time,” LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said. “We’ve got a number of officers leaving the department and we’re dealing with issues in the community, such as the ongoing protests. So, that’s why partnerships like these, where we get additional resources, are very, very valuable.”
Officers and agents will work side-by-side to investigate a crime that's trending across the entire county.
"We're seeing an increase in criminal conduct in areas and neighborhoods that haven't necessarily been exposed in the past," Coleman said. "I would encourage viewers, and folks in Jefferson County, to use this to ignite a sense of urgency. We have a number of vulnerable neighborhoods in this city that have endured significant violent crime for many, many years, generations. It is waking up folks who said that happens over there."
Coleman added that sort of thinking is unacceptable and inaccurate. He said he hopes the sense of uneasiness experienced by many who have never felt it before will lead to positive change in areas where people have lived with it for decades.
Wine said protesters have been attacked by carjackers as well.
"People who are out there peacefully protesting, somebody asked them for a ride, next thing they know, they're on the wrong end of a gun, have been willing to come forward and testify," Wine said. "For that, we're very appreciative."
In addition to investigative heft and technology, Coleman said the goal is to deter criminals by prosecuting qualifying Jefferson County carjackings as federal offenses.
"What it equates to is a guarantee that, when we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that an offense takes place, it is a significant number of years in federal prison," Coleman said. "What we bring in the federal system is detention on the front end."
Coleman said sentences could be up to more than a decade in federal prison without parole, many of which are located far from Kentucky.
Local and federal law enforcement leaders said they need the community's help to solve the problem.
Schroeder said LMPD officers who have responded to carjackings have had trouble getting information from witnesses.
