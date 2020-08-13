Until Freedom plans ‘major action’ in Louisville, won’t comply with police restrictions on demonstrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following 78 days of protests in Louisville sparked by the death of Breonna Taylor, groups like Until Freedom say they’re bringing new energy to the movement.
Thursday, the social justice organization that recently relocated to Louisville gathered at Kingdom Fellowship with pastor Tim Findlay. Addressing the media and supporters, Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour defended Findlay’s work with protesters.
“We unequivocally stand with Pastor Timothy Findlay. He is a truth-teller, he is someone who is mobilizing and organizing and supports the protesters on the front lines,” she said.
The attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family and celebrities like Nick Cannon also addressed the crowd outside Kingdom Fellowship.
“My sisters and brothers are here on the front lines for real change and for no other reason, I just come here to stand in solidarity with them for that, he said. “And not to be a distraction but to truly be here in a way that we evoke the power that we all know that we have. Anything that I do have with influence and media, shining a light on the right things.”
Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory criticized Mayor Fischer’s response to recent protests.
“The issue that we see is that there is more emphasis put on the response to murder than the murder itself,” she said.
Mallory also made it clear that her organization won’t comply with LMPDs new rules, introduced Sunday, that prohibit protests from disrupting traffic on foot or in cars. Mallory suggested LMPD’s recent efforts are intended to intimidate protesters before the Kentucky Derby.
“We will not follow the rules. We will not walk on the sidewalks because that defeats the purpose of what we came here to accomplish,” she said.
Until Freedom announced several upcoming events including a food giveaway at the Louisville Urban League Aug. 16 at noon. Then, the group will host a Breonna Taylor convention, or BreonnaCon, the weekend of Aug. 22. Mallory said the event will feature community service opportunities, voter registration, and discussions on criminal justice reform.
Until Freedom also announced a “major action” for Aug. 25, similar to the July protest in front of state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home where 87 people were arrested.
“We are inviting the entire community to get back in the streets, we know some people have gone home because they feel intimidated but we’re asking people that on August 25 it is a time for us to come back together to fight for Breonna Taylor,” Mallory said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.