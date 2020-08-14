Abbey Road on the River postponed until Memorial Day Weekend 2021

Abbey Road on the River postponed until Memorial Day Weekend 2021
Abbey Road on the River postponed until May 27-31, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Liz Adelberg | August 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 12:48 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival, won’t happen this Labor Day Weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event that was set for October 8-11 has been canceled. It will now take place on Memorial Day weekend 2021, May 27-31 at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville. Anyone holding tickets for May 2020 or October 2020 may use their tickets May 27-31, 2021 .

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.