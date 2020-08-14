Abbey Road on the River postponed until Memorial Day Weekend 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Wave 3 News Abbey Road on the River, the world’s largest Beatles-inspired music festival, won’t happen this Labor Day Weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event that was set for October 8-11 has been canceled. It will now take place on Memorial Day weekend 2021, May 27-31 at Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville. Anyone holding tickets for May 2020 or October 2020 may use their tickets May 27-31, 2021 .
