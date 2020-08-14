Adult, child die following shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people died from gunshot wounds following a shooting near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahleter avenues Friday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that an adult was found dead when officers arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue.
An LMPD officer then rushed the second shooting victim, a child, to Norton Children’s Hospital, but that child died a short time later.
The identities and ages of the victims were not immediately available.
Details about motives or suspects also weren’t known.
This story will be updated when new information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.