Back To Learning: A homeschooling guide for parents with kids ages 3-5

Maybe you’re homeschooling your child for the first time, or trying to navigate working from home while your child is learning from home, too. Either way, knowing where to start, and what to expect, can ease the stress for everyone.
The TODAY Show shared a step-by-step guide to help your child succeed in every grade.
Let’s start with early education. It may be a small part of your child’s life, and with big world problems going on right now, you may be tempted to let certain things slide. Don’t.
That’s the advice from teachers and pediatricians alike, both saying how important a solid educational foundation is to your child’s long-term success.The easiest step for parents is to listen. Did you know, on average, a preschooler asks about 300 questions a day? They’re like little energizer bunnies, just thirsting for knowledge.
Their little minds are trying to work through this global pandemic too, then throw in the typical back-to-school jitters. Whether it’s studying at the dining room table, or in the classroom, it’s a process for everyone.
It’s important to remember every child progresses at a different rate, but these simple guidelines are meant to help.
Let’s start with Math. If your child is 3 to 5 years old, they’ll start to have a basic understanding of numbers this year. When it comes to counting, pediatricians say it’s all about repetition, but make sure to keep it fun. Play games like hide and seek, and have them count to 10. If you have stairs in your home, they can count those, too, and even simple things like counting their fingers and toes.
And, with more kids learning from home this year, parents should take advantage of everything around them. Talk about different numbers on the clock, or exit signs if you’re out driving. You can even use a receipt from the grocery store to run down numbers, and help them visually recognize each number. By age 3, most kids should be able to count to 10.
When it comes to language development, it’s all about having conversations with your child. Ask questions, using words like who, what, where, when and why. Help them recognize each letter of the alphabet and their corresponding sounds. Teach them how to hold a book, and turn the pages from front to back. Also, help them understand reading words left to right, by reading out loud.
