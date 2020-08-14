Back To Learning: A homeschooling guide for parents with kids ages 3-5

Let’s start with Math. If your child is 3 to 5 years old, they’ll start to have a basic understanding of numbers this year. When it comes to counting, pediatricians say it’s all about repetition, but make sure to keep it fun. Play games like hide and seek, and have them count to 10. If you have stairs in your home, they can count those, too, and even simple things like counting their fingers and toes.