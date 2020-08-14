Bellarmine’s ASUN debut delayed after conference cancels fall sports seasons

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - The debut for Bellarmine University's athletic teams as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference has been delayed by COVID-19.
The ASUN Conference President's Council has announced the postponment of the fall semester sports for the 2020 season because of concerns related to the pandemic. The ASUN says the decision will also apply to competition for any ASUN sponsored sports that have a designated spring championship.
"Obviously this is a huge disappointment," said ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart. "Anyone who follows college sports understands the dynamics that brought us to this decision, but that doesn't mean we like it. My feelings right now? COVID stinks. If you weren't putting my words into a public release, I might put it another way."
The decision impacts men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball. The conference says winter sports of men's and women's basketball and men's and women's indoor track & field are not impacted by the decision.
The ASUN Presidents' Council said providing a spring season for the fall sports remains a priority.
"We will make every effort to provide a quality competitive experience for our fall student-athletes during the spring semester," Gumbart said. "We're not in the position today to guarantee it will happen, but we can promise to make every effort to get there. We owe that to our student-athletes, our athletic departments and our institutions. Lastly, I'll share that I'm very proud of the way the entire ASUN family participated in the discussions over the past few months, including our students, athletic staff, administrators and presidents."
The ASUN says schools can continue with training and practice in accordance with NCAA, local and state guidelines.
The 2020 fall season for the Bellarmine field hockey team was also postponed after the Mid-American Conference canceled fall competition earlier this month. The Knights, who were to compete this year as an independent in Division I before joining the MAC as a field hockey-only member in 2021, said they will abide by the decision.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.