Beshear announces plans for November election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced the state's plans for the November general election.
He and Secretary of State Michael Adams showed several slides during a news conference Friday afternoon in Frankfort. Below are the key takeaways:
+ Kentuckians concerned with contracting or spreading COVID-19 can request a ballot by mail.
+ An online portal will launch within the week to allow Kentuckians to request a ballot by mail. Ballots can be requested through portal through October 9, and through traditional means after.
+ Drop boxes will be available for Kentuckians to return their mail ballots if they are concerned about postal delays. County clerks will determine these locations.
+ Beginning October 13 for three weeks before the election, every work day between October 13 and election day, and every saturday for at least four hours, every county clerk will provide a location for safe, in-person voting.
+ Kentuckians who were unable to get a driver’s license or photo ID due to the pandemic because their clerk’s office was closed, or because they were afraid of exposing themselves to COVID-19, can sign a document explaining this concern and cast their ballot.
+ Every county will have at least one voting super-center, where everyone from the county can go vote, regardless of his or her precinct.
+ County election officials will decide election sites on Election Day. The State Board of Elections, Secretary of State and Governor will approve each plan.
+ Results will not be final on Election Day.
Also Friday, Beshear reported 679 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the state total to 38,298. A total of 656 Kentuckians are currently being treated in a hospital; 147 of whom are in an ICU, and 97 are on a ventilator.
The state’s positivity rate ticked upward slightly with Friday’s update to 5.68 percent.
Of the new cases, 77 involve children under age 18. Also, 193 of the newest cases were reported in Jefferson County.
