Cabbage Patch House joins list of groups helping with NTI 2.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot has changed at the local non-profit the Cabbage Patch Settlement House, because of the coronavirus. However, soon things will become even more different as the organization plans to shift its normal operations to help students through Non-Traditional Instruction.
The 110-year-old center has almost always hosted after-school programs and summer camps, but it will soon change its hours to transform into a learning hub for students. Cabbage Patch will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and help children through their NTI 2.0 coursework. There, they will work in small groups on Google Chromebooks provided by the non-profit and can ask staff for help if they need it.
In addition, students will be able to take breaks to play sports and participate in art activities during the day.
Brandi Giles, educational opportunities manager at the Cabbage Patch Settlement House, said once parents learned about JCPS’s NTI 2.0 plan, they approached the center with their concerns.
“It posed a great practical problem because parents have to go to work in order to provide for their families, so a lot of our parents weren’t sure what they were going to do,” Giles said.
That is why Cabbage Patch created the new program, The Cabbage Patch Academy. Giles said it will not only help parents who work full time but also the students in making sure they don’t fall behind in school.
“Our kids work best in a classroom environment, and I know that our JCPS teachers would do that if they could,” Giles said. “I know that they absolutely want to be with their kids, but since that’s not possible on a district level, we want to provide that normal, that structure, that pattern that kids are used to, and therefore, they achieve better in.”
