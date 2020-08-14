Court rules for wedding photographer in suit against Metro Government over services for same-sex couples

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for a Louisville wedding photographer and blogger say a federal district court has upheld her legal challenge to a Louisville Metro law that would force her to promote same-sex wedding ceremonies if she photographed and blogged about weddings of heterosexual couples.
Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys represent Chelsey Nelson also said the court also denied a request by the city to throw out the lawsuit.
According to ADF, the Louisville law also prevented Nelson and her studio from explaining on the studio’s web or social media sites the religious reasons why she only celebrates wedding ceremonies between a man and a woman. ADF attorneys said the law wrongly considered that by giving that information to potential clients it was an indication that Nelson would deny her services to them because of their sexual orientation.
