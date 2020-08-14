Crothersville officer seriously injured in crash

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 44, located between Crothersville and Seymour, around 6 a.m. Friday. (Source: Sgt. Stephen Wheeles)
By Sarah Jackson | August 14, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 9:53 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A police officer was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 44, located between Crothersville and Seymour, around 6 a.m. Friday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said a semi hit a Crothersville Police vehicle.

Wheeles said the officer was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.

Lanes on I-65 were reopened around 9:30 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

