Crothersville officer seriously injured in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A police officer was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi.
The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 44, located between Crothersville and Seymour, around 6 a.m. Friday. Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said a semi hit a Crothersville Police vehicle.
Wheeles said the officer was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries.
Lanes on I-65 were reopened around 9:30 a.m.
No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.